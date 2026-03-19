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    U.S. Navy Blue Angels Take to the Skies Over Luke Air Force Base [Image 3 of 9]

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    U.S. Navy Blue Angels Take to the Skies Over Luke Air Force Base

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler 

    56th Fighter Wing

    The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly in echelon formation during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 20, 2026, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Events like Luke Days 2026 provide a glimpse into the training, preparation and teamwork that allow the joint force to respond quickly and effectively when needed anytime and anywhere. Demonstrations like the Blue Angels showcase the maneuverability and combat capability of carrier-based fighter aircraft used to project airpower from the sea. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 16:24
    Photo ID: 9578204
    VIRIN: 260320-Z-VM870-1015
    Resolution: 7406x4940
    Size: 9.03 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Blue Angels Take to the Skies Over Luke Air Force Base [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Hampton Stramler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    F-18
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels
    F/A-18
    Super Hornet
    Luke Air Force Base
    Luke Days 2026 airshow

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