U.S. Navy Blue Angels Take to the Skies Over Luke Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly in echelon formation during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 20, 2026, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Events like Luke Days 2026 provide a glimpse into the training, preparation and teamwork that allow the joint force to respond quickly and effectively when needed anytime and anywhere. Demonstrations like the Blue Angels showcase the maneuverability and combat capability of carrier-based fighter aircraft used to project airpower from the sea. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)