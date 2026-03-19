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    U.S. Navy Blue Angels Take to the Skies Over Luke Air Force Base [Image 5 of 9]

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    U.S. Navy Blue Angels Take to the Skies Over Luke Air Force Base

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler 

    56th Fighter Wing

    The U.S. Navy Blue Angels six ship delta formation flies over the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 26, 2026, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 showcases the platforms and people that form the backbone of American airpower, reinforcing the nation’s ability to deter and, when necessary, defeat threats to national safety. By flying the F/A-18 Super Hornet in tight formations and high-speed maneuvers, the Blue Angels highlight the training and coordination required for modern naval aviation. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 16:24
    Photo ID: 9578209
    VIRIN: 260320-Z-VM870-1017
    Resolution: 7285x4859
    Size: 18.61 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Blue Angels Take to the Skies Over Luke Air Force Base [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Hampton Stramler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    F-18
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels
    F/A-18
    Super Hornet
    Luke Air Force Base
    Luke Days 2026 airshow

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