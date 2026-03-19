U.S. Navy Blue Angels Take to the Skies Over Luke Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels six ship delta formation flies over the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 26, 2026, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 showcases the platforms and people that form the backbone of American airpower, reinforcing the nation’s ability to deter and, when necessary, defeat threats to national safety. By flying the F/A-18 Super Hornet in tight formations and high-speed maneuvers, the Blue Angels highlight the training and coordination required for modern naval aviation. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)