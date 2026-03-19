Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances

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Aarron Deliu and the Jet Truck race during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Community events highlight the dedication of service members and the capabilities they bring to national defense. Static displays and flight demonstrations during Luke Days 2026 reflect the evolution of military aviation and the continued commitment to defending the nation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle)