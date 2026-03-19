Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances

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The Folds of Honor Biplane flies overhead during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Aircraft demonstrations throughout Luke Days 2026 illustrate the speed, precision and operational capability that underpin the history and continuation of American air superiority. The Folds of Honor Biplane performance honors the sacrifices of fallen and disabled service members and their families. Patriotic flight demonstrations like this reflect the enduring connection between military service and the communities that support it. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle)