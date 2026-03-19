Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Pink Jet creates a smoke trail overhead during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Public engagement strengthens understanding of the role military aviation plays in protecting the nation. By showcasing historic aircraft like The Pink Jet, attendees can see how the legacy of past airpower operations continues to influence how today’s joint force trains and fights. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle)