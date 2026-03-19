Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances

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A North American B-25 Mitchell joins The Tora! Tora! Tora! airshow team for a performance during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Aircraft from past eras illustrate the technological progress that has shaped today’s combat aviation capabilities. The Tora Tora Tora performance recreates the events of Dec. 7, 1941, honoring the moment that led the United States to respond with strength and determination. The demonstration serves as a living history tribute, helping audiences understand how the attack on Pearl Harbor changed the course of American history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle)