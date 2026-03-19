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    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances [Image 4 of 13]

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    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle 

    56th Fighter Wing

    The Tora! Tora! Tora! airshow team flies overhead during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Sharing the capabilities of modern and historic aircraft helps connect communities with the legacy and future of American airpower. The Tora Tora Tora performance recreates the events of Dec. 7, 1941, honoring the moment that led the United States to respond with strength and determination. The act honors the resilience and resolve that defined the United States’ response during one of the most pivotal moments in American history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 13:11
    Photo ID: 9577951
    VIRIN: 260321-F-CQ970-3684
    Resolution: 4138x2759
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Deliah Cottle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances

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