Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances

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The Tora! Tora! Tora! airshow team flies overhead during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Sharing the capabilities of modern and historic aircraft helps connect communities with the legacy and future of American airpower. The Tora Tora Tora performance recreates the events of Dec. 7, 1941, honoring the moment that led the United States to respond with strength and determination. The act honors the resilience and resolve that defined the United States’ response during one of the most pivotal moments in American history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle)