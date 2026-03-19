Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Folds of Honor Biplane flies overhead during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Events that bring together service members and communities help reinforce support for the mission of the joint force. The Folds of Honor Biplane performance honors the sacrifices of fallen and disabled service members and their families. The demonstration raises awareness for the Folds of Honor mission, which provides educational scholarships to military families. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle)