Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances

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The Tora! Tora! Tora! airshow team flies overhead during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Engagement with local communities helps strengthen the connection between the public and the service members who protect the nation. The Tora Tora Tora performance recreates the events of Dec. 7, 1941, honoring the moment that led the United States to respond with strength and determination. Performances like this highlight the aviation history that shaped the development of American airpower. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle)