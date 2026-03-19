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    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances [Image 2 of 13]

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    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle 

    56th Fighter Wing

    The Tora! Tora! Tora! airshow team performs an aerial and pyrotechnic show during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day airshow, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Historic platforms demonstrate how earlier generations of aviators laid the foundation for modern airpower. The Tora Tora Tora performance recreates the events of Dec. 7, 1941, honoring the moment that led the United States to respond with strength and determination. The act honors the resilience and resolve that defined the United States’ response during one of the most pivotal moments in American history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 13:11
    Photo ID: 9577950
    VIRIN: 260321-F-CQ970-2931
    Resolution: 3282x4923
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Deliah Cottle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances

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