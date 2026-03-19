Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances

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The Tora! Tora! Tora! airshow team performs an aerial and pyrotechnic show during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day airshow, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Historic platforms demonstrate how earlier generations of aviators laid the foundation for modern airpower. The Tora Tora Tora performance recreates the events of Dec. 7, 1941, honoring the moment that led the United States to respond with strength and determination. The act honors the resilience and resolve that defined the United States’ response during one of the most pivotal moments in American history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle)