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    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances [Image 9 of 13]

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    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Aarron Deliu prepares to race the Jet Truck during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Engagement with local communities helps strengthen the connection between the public and the service members who protect the nation. Aircraft demonstrations throughout Luke Days 2026 illustrate the speed, precision and operational capability that underpin the history and continuation of American air superiority. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 13:11
    Photo ID: 9577953
    VIRIN: 260321-F-CQ970-5718
    Resolution: 2755x1837
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Deliah Cottle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances
    Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances

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