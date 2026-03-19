Luke Days 2026 Family Day Performances

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Aarron Deliu prepares to race the Jet Truck during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Engagement with local communities helps strengthen the connection between the public and the service members who protect the nation. Aircraft demonstrations throughout Luke Days 2026 illustrate the speed, precision and operational capability that underpin the history and continuation of American air superiority. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle)