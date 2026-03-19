International military students attending the Sergeants Major Academy participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, March 18, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Laura Buchta)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 16:19
|Photo ID:
|9574665
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-VS818-2159
|Resolution:
|4101x2734
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IMSO Wreath Ceremony [Image 23 of 23], by Laura Buchta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.