IMSO Wreath Ceremony

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A U.S. Army Tomb Sentinel with the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) guards the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, March 18, 2026. Earlier, international military students attending the Sergeants Major Academy laid a wreath during a wreath laying ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Laura Buchta)