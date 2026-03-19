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    IMSO Wreath Ceremony [Image 19 of 23]

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    IMSO Wreath Ceremony

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Laura Buchta 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    An international military student attending the Sergeants Major Academy salutes during a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, March 18, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Laura Buchta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 16:19
    Photo ID: 9574663
    VIRIN: 260318-A-VS818-2146
    Resolution: 1819x2729
    Size: 858.46 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, IMSO Wreath Ceremony [Image 23 of 23], by Laura Buchta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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