Visitors to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier watch as a wreath laying ceremony begins at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, March 18, 2026. International military students attending the Sergeants Major Academy laid the wreath. (U.S. Army photo by Laura Buchta)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 16:19
|Photo ID:
|9574655
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-VS818-2108
|Resolution:
|7756x5171
|Size:
|9.21 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IMSO Wreath Ceremony [Image 23 of 23], by Laura Buchta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.