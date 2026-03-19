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    IMSO Wreath Ceremony [Image 8 of 23]

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    IMSO Wreath Ceremony

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Laura Buchta 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Soldiers with the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) perform the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia, March 18, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Laura Buchta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 16:19
    Photo ID: 9574652
    VIRIN: 260318-A-VS818-2096
    Resolution: 5570x3713
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, IMSO Wreath Ceremony [Image 23 of 23], by Laura Buchta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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