A U.S. Soldier with the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) carries a wreath toward the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, March 18, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Laura Buchta)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 16:19
|Photo ID:
|9574653
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-VS818-2104
|Resolution:
|4660x3107
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IMSO Wreath Ceremony [Image 23 of 23], by Laura Buchta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.