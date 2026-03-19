IMSO Wreath Ceremony

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A U.S. Army bugler assigned to the U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" plays taps during a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, March 18, 2026. International military students attending the Sergeants Major Academy laid the wreath. (U.S. Army photo by Laura Buchta)