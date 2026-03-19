U.S. Soldiers with the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) perform the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia, March 18, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Laura Buchta)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 16:19
|Photo ID:
|9574648
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-VS818-2024
|Resolution:
|5353x3569
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IMSO Wreath Ceremony [Image 23 of 23], by Laura Buchta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.