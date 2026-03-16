U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Main shoots his M17 Pistol during a timed accuracy event at the annual Adjutant General Match, at Florence Military Reservation, Ariz., Mar. 14. 2026. The skills utilized in the TAG Match are essential for maintaining high levels of lethality and combat readiness, and help ensure that Arizona National Guard service members are prepared for any mission at home or over seas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 18:54
|Photo ID:
|9571219
|VIRIN:
|260314-Z-VM883-1190
|Resolution:
|6303x4202
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|FLORENCE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Samantha Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
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