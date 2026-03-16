2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS

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U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Main shoots his M17 Pistol during a timed accuracy event at the annual Adjutant General Match, at Florence Military Reservation, Ariz., Mar. 14. 2026. The skills utilized in the TAG Match are essential for maintaining high levels of lethality and combat readiness, and help ensure that Arizona National Guard service members are prepared for any mission at home or over seas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill)