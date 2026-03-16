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    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS [Image 6 of 8]

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    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS

    FLORENCE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Tyler Mariano, a Defender assigned to the 162nd Wing Security Forces Squadron, fires his M17 pistol during a speed accuracy event at the annual Adjutant General Match at Florence Military Reservation, Ariz., Mar. 14, 2026. The TAG Match reinforces the Arizona National Guard's commitment to maintaining a combat-proven, agile, and lethal force prepared for any mission at home or over seas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 18:54
    Photo ID: 9571218
    VIRIN: 260314-Z-VM883-1112
    Resolution: 5366x3577
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: FLORENCE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Samantha Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS

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    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    Combat Readiness
    TAG Match
    Lethality
    AZNG
    AZDEMA
    Marksmanship

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