U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Tyler Mariano, a Defender assigned to the 162nd Wing Security Forces Squadron, fires his M17 pistol during a speed accuracy event at the annual Adjutant General Match at Florence Military Reservation, Ariz., Mar. 14, 2026. The TAG Match reinforces the Arizona National Guard's commitment to maintaining a combat-proven, agile, and lethal force prepared for any mission at home or over seas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 18:54
|Photo ID:
|9571218
|VIRIN:
|260314-Z-VM883-1112
|Resolution:
|5366x3577
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|FLORENCE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Samantha Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
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