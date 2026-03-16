2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS

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U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Tyler Mariano, a Defender assigned to the 162nd Wing Security Forces Squadron, fires his M17 pistol during a speed accuracy event at the annual Adjutant General Match at Florence Military Reservation, Ariz., Mar. 14, 2026. The TAG Match reinforces the Arizona National Guard's commitment to maintaining a combat-proven, agile, and lethal force prepared for any mission at home or over seas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill)