2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS

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U.S. Army National Guard 1st Sgt. Benjamin Mason, assigned to the Arizona Training Center, Arizona National Guard, fires his M4 rilfe during the annual Adjutant General Match at Florence Military Reservation, Ariz., Mar. 13, 2026. Mastery of weapons systems ensures that Arizona National Guard service members are combat ready and able to adapt to any situation on the battlefield. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill)