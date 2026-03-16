2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS

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U.S. service members prepare by loading magazines during The Adjutant General's Match at Florence Training Site, Ariz., Mar. 13, 2026. The annual event tested individual and team marksmanship skills across multiple weapons systems to enhance combat proficiency and joint-force interoperability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Beltran)