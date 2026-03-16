U.S. service members prepare by loading magazines during The Adjutant General's Match at Florence Training Site, Ariz., Mar. 13, 2026. The annual event tested individual and team marksmanship skills across multiple weapons systems to enhance combat proficiency and joint-force interoperability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Beltran)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 18:54
|Photo ID:
|9571212
|VIRIN:
|260313-Z-LJ558-1097
|Resolution:
|6346x4233
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|FLORENCE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Guadalupe Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
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