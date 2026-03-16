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    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS [Image 2 of 8]

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    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS

    FLORENCE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Beltran 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. service members prepare by loading magazines during The Adjutant General's Match at Florence Training Site, Ariz., Mar. 13, 2026. The annual event tested individual and team marksmanship skills across multiple weapons systems to enhance combat proficiency and joint-force interoperability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Beltran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 18:54
    Photo ID: 9571212
    VIRIN: 260313-Z-LJ558-1097
    Resolution: 6346x4233
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: FLORENCE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Guadalupe Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS

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    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS

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