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    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS [Image 5 of 8]

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    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS

    FLORENCE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Jamie Gutierrez, a Defender with the 162nd Wing Security Forces Squadron, stands ready to compete in the pistol excellence in competition event during the annual Adjutant General Match, at Florence Military Reservation, Ariz., Mar. 13, 2026. Through rigorous training and competiton across multiple weapons systems, Arizona National Guard Service Members enhance their operational capacity, contributing to their role as a proven, agile, and deployable force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 18:54
    Photo ID: 9571217
    VIRIN: 260313-Z-VM883-1209
    Resolution: 5910x3940
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: FLORENCE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Samantha Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS

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    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS

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    TAGS

    Combat Readiness
    TAG Match
    Shooting Competition
    Lethality
    AZNG
    AZDEMA

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