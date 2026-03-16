U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Jamie Gutierrez, a Defender with the 162nd Wing Security Forces Squadron, stands ready to compete in the pistol excellence in competition event during the annual Adjutant General Match, at Florence Military Reservation, Ariz., Mar. 13, 2026. Through rigorous training and competiton across multiple weapons systems, Arizona National Guard Service Members enhance their operational capacity, contributing to their role as a proven, agile, and deployable force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 18:54
|Photo ID:
|9571217
|VIRIN:
|260313-Z-VM883-1209
|Resolution:
|5910x3940
|Size:
|4.46 MB
|Location:
|FLORENCE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Samantha Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
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