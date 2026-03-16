2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS

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U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Jamie Gutierrez, a Defender with the 162nd Wing Security Forces Squadron, stands ready to compete in the pistol excellence in competition event during the annual Adjutant General Match, at Florence Military Reservation, Ariz., Mar. 13, 2026. Through rigorous training and competiton across multiple weapons systems, Arizona National Guard Service Members enhance their operational capacity, contributing to their role as a proven, agile, and deployable force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill)