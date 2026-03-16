Photo By Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Beltran | U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Jonathan Flores, a Defender from the 162nd...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Beltran | U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Jonathan Flores, a Defender from the 162nd Wing Security Forces Squadron, waits for instruction during The Adjutant General's Match at Florence Training Site, Ariz., March. 13, 2026. The event prepares Airmen for the demands of Agile Combat Employment, where they must be prepared to operate in austere environments with personnel from sister services. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Beltran) see less | View Image Page

2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS Your browser does not support the audio element.

2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS



FLORENCE, Ariz., -- More than 20 teams from the Arizona Army and Air National Guard, joined by civilian partners from the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, participated in the 2026 Adjutant General’s Match from Mar. 13-15 at the Florence Training Site.



The annual event tested individual and team marksmanship skills across multiple weapons systems to enhance combat proficiency and joint-force interoperability. This training supports the Arizona National Guard’s dual mission; providing ready forces for state emergencies and serving as a critical operational reserve for the U.S. military. The fundamental warfighting skills honed during the competition are essential for service members, whether they are called upon to defend the homeland or deploy to a forward-operating environment.



For Soldiers, competing alongside Airmen provides a vital perspective on the integrated nature of the Total Force, a cornerstone of success in Large-Scale Combat Operations. It demosntrates that ground operations are directly enabled by synchronized effects from airpower and other domains. This joint environment is the crucible where individual lethality is honed and the critical interoperability needed to defeat a near-peer adversary is forged.



“I think it’s important to train with our sister services because it gives us the hands on experience needed to be a fully integrated force,” said U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Main, Detachment 1, B Co., 640th Aviation Support Battalion readiness noncommissioned officer. “You end up connecting with people from different areas that you normally wouldn’t see when you come to drill.”



Similarly, the event prepares Airmen for the demands of Agile Combat Employment, where they must be prepared to operate in austere environments with personnel from sister services. Mastering small-arms proficiency is a critical component of the mission-ready Airman concept, ensuring they can secure personnel and assets in contested environments. Training alongside Soldiers provides a real-world context for these skills, strengthening the trust and procedural knowledge required for successful joint operations.



“I’m incredibly grateful to be able to represent the 162nd Wing, the team has given me the opportunity to develop my combat marksmanship skills, and being able to test those skills with our joint partners is always a blast,” said Air National Guard Master Sgt. Aaron Phillips, rifle squad leader. “As enlisted aircrew, these unique training opportunities are irreplaceable, giving me better perspective to help support the troops on the ground in my primary job.”



TAG Match serves as a model for building the warfighter culture of the future. While top shooters identified for national competitions and earn prestigious awards, such as the Governor’s Dozen, the victory is in the enhanced readiness of the force as a whole. By supporting continued joint training, the Arizona National Guard ensures Soldiers and Airmen are fully prepared to integrate and win as a part of the Total Force.



“This competition is the very essence of our ‘Ready Today, Stronger Tomorrow,’ priority. It's where the fundamentals of lethality and readiness are forged under pressure,” said Brig. Gen. John Conley, Arizona Adjutant General. “Seeing our Airmen and Soldiers competing shoulder to shoulder reinforces the joint-force mindset that is critical to meeting our combat readiness objectives. Each competitor’s dedication proves that the Arizona National Guard is a prepared, professional and formidable force, prepared to defend the homeland and support missions in any environment.”



As a state level entity, the Arizona National Guard provides trained personnel to respond to local emergencies and support civil authorities. As a federal reserve component of the U. S. military, it provides combat-ready forces for national defense objectives.