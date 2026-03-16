2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS

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U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 1-158th Infantry Regiment, Arizona National Guard, gather for a photo with their awarded plaques from the annual Adjutant General Match, at Florence Military Reservation, Ariz., Mar. 15, 2026. The TAG Match involves individual and team events where service members build lethality through speed drills and timed shooting scenarios that simulate combat conditions, reinforcing the Arizona National Guard's commitment to maintaining a lethal and combat ready force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill)