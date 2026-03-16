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    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS [Image 8 of 8]

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    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS

    FLORENCE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 1-158th Infantry Regiment, Arizona National Guard, gather for a photo with their awarded plaques from the annual Adjutant General Match, at Florence Military Reservation, Ariz., Mar. 15, 2026. The TAG Match involves individual and team events where service members build lethality through speed drills and timed shooting scenarios that simulate combat conditions, reinforcing the Arizona National Guard's commitment to maintaining a lethal and combat ready force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 18:54
    Photo ID: 9571220
    VIRIN: 260315-Z-VM883-1132
    Resolution: 5712x3808
    Size: 7.88 MB
    Location: FLORENCE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Samantha Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS

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    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    Combat Readiness
    TAG Match
    Lethality
    AZNG
    AZDEMA
    Marksmanship

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