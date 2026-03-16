U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Jonathan Flores, a Defender from the 162nd Wing Security Forces Squadron, waits for instruction during The Adjutant General's Match at Florence Training Site, Ariz., March. 13, 2026. The event prepares Airmen for the demands of Agile Combat Employment, where they must be prepared to operate in austere environments with personnel from sister services. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Beltran)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 18:54
|Photo ID:
|9571210
|VIRIN:
|260313-Z-LJ558-1021
|Resolution:
|6469x4315
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|FLORENCE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Guadalupe Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
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