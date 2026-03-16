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    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS [Image 1 of 8]

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    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS

    FLORENCE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Beltran 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Jonathan Flores, a Defender from the 162nd Wing Security Forces Squadron, waits for instruction during The Adjutant General's Match at Florence Training Site, Ariz., March. 13, 2026. The event prepares Airmen for the demands of Agile Combat Employment, where they must be prepared to operate in austere environments with personnel from sister services. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Beltran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 18:54
    Photo ID: 9571210
    VIRIN: 260313-Z-LJ558-1021
    Resolution: 6469x4315
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: FLORENCE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Guadalupe Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS
    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS

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    2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS

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