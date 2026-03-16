2026 ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD TAG MATCH: SHARPENS LETHALITY, BOOSTS JOINT READINESS

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U.S. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assigned to the Arizona National Guard return to the firing line after annotating the adjustments they need to make on their M4 riles during the zeroing portion of the annual Adjutant General Match, at Florence Military Reservation, Ariz., Mar. 14, 2026. Mastery of weapons systems ensures that Arizona National Guard service members are combat ready and able to adapt to any situation on the battlefield. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill)