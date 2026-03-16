Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 128th Aviation Brigade transport a training dummy out of a training site during Phoenix Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 5, 2026. Soldiers performed map reconnaissance, land navigation, security assessment and Tactical Combat Casualty Care in a simulated training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)