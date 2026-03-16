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    Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week [Image 10 of 10]

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    Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2020

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 128th Aviation Brigade transport a training dummy out of a training site during Phoenix Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 5, 2026. Soldiers performed map reconnaissance, land navigation, security assessment and Tactical Combat Casualty Care in a simulated training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 09:44
    Photo ID: 9570111
    VIRIN: 260305-F-JG177-1107
    Resolution: 6702x4468
    Size: 9.28 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week
    Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week
    Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week
    Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week
    Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week
    Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week
    Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week
    Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week
    Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week
    Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week

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    TAGS

    Fort Eustis
    JBLE
    128th Aviation Bridage
    BDAR Training
    DART Exercise
    Phoenix Week

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