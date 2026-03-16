Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week

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U.S. Army Soldiers from the 128th Aviation Brigade lie in a security formation during Phoenix Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 5, 2026. Soldiers in the Down to Aircraft Recovery Team located and moved to a landing site, assessed airworthiness of aircraft, and provided casualty care to the injured crew members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)