Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week

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U.S. Army Soldiers from the 128th Aviation Brigade practice security formation during Phoenix Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 5, 2026. Soldiers operating under Battle Damage Assessment and Repair were given feedback on security checks and communication protocol to ensure radio etiquette and discipline were being followed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)