Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week

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A U.S. Army Soldier from the 128th Aviation Brigade provides Tactical Combat Casualty Care to a training dummy during Phoenix Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 5, 2026. Soldiers in the Down to Aircraft Recovery Team located and moved to a landing site, assessed airworthiness of aircraft and provided casualty care to the injured crewmembers in a hostile environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)