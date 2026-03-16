A U.S. Army Soldier from the 128th Aviation Brigade provides Tactical Combat Casualty Care to a training dummy during Phoenix Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 5, 2026. Soldiers in the Down to Aircraft Recovery Team located and moved to a landing site, assessed airworthiness of aircraft and provided casualty care to the injured crewmembers in a hostile environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 09:44
|Photo ID:
|9570109
|VIRIN:
|260305-F-JG177-1100
|Resolution:
|3669x5504
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.