U.S. Army Soldiers from the 128th Aviation Brigade engage in simulated combat fire during Phoenix Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 5, 2026. Phoenix Week is a capstone field training event that blends classroom instruction with hands-on field application, reinforcing core soldier fundamentals, resilience and readiness for large scale combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 09:44
|Photo ID:
|9570107
|VIRIN:
|260305-F-JG177-1089
|Resolution:
|5240x3493
|Size:
|6.96 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.