Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week

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U.S. Army Soldiers from the 128th Aviation Brigade engage in simulated combat fire during Phoenix Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 5, 2026. Phoenix Week is a capstone field training event that blends classroom instruction with hands-on field application, reinforcing core soldier fundamentals, resilience and readiness for large scale combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)