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    Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week [Image 8 of 10]

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    Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2020

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 128th Aviation Brigade engage in simulated combat fire during Phoenix Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 5, 2026. Phoenix Week is a capstone field training event that blends classroom instruction with hands-on field application, reinforcing core soldier fundamentals, resilience and readiness for large scale combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 09:44
    Photo ID: 9570107
    VIRIN: 260305-F-JG177-1089
    Resolution: 5240x3493
    Size: 6.96 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week
    Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week
    Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week
    Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week
    Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week
    Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week
    Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week
    Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week
    Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week
    Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week

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    TAGS

    Fort Eustis
    JBLE
    128th Aviation Bridage
    BDAR Training
    DART Exercise
    Phoenix Week

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