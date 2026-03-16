Date Taken: 01.07.2020 Date Posted: 03.17.2026 09:44 Photo ID: 9570099 VIRIN: 260305-F-JG177-1068 Resolution: 7491x4994 Size: 9.63 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

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This work, Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.