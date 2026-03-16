U.S. Army Soldiers from the 128th Aviation Brigade ruck down a train track during Phoenix Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 5, 2026. Instructors rucked with squadrons throughout the exercise to evaluate the performance of the Down to Aircraft Recovery Team and provide guidance to ensure exercise completion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 09:44
|Photo ID:
|9570096
|VIRIN:
|260305-F-JG177-1025
|Resolution:
|6631x4421
|Size:
|8.16 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.