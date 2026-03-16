Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 128th Aviation Brigade ruck down a train track during Phoenix Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 5, 2026. Instructors rucked with squadrons throughout the exercise to evaluate the performance of the Down to Aircraft Recovery Team and provide guidance to ensure exercise completion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)