Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week

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U.S. Army Pfc. Carson Smith, 128th Aviation Brigade AH-64 attack helicopter maintainer, uses a radio during Phoenix Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 5, 2026. The Down to Aircraft Recovery Team exercise tested Soldiers’ application of aviation-specific skills in a simulated operation, to foster confidence and competence in mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)