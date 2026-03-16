Soldiers Become Mission Ready During Phoenix Week

U.S. Army Pfc. Carson Smith, 128th Aviation Brigade AH-64 attack helicopter maintainer, uses a radio during Phoenix Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 5, 2026. The Down to Aircraft Recovery Team exercise tested Soldiers’ application of aviation-specific skills in a simulated operation, to foster confidence and competence in mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 09:44
|Photo ID:
|9570095
|VIRIN:
|260304-F-JG177-1080
|Resolution:
|7470x4980
|Size:
|6.19 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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