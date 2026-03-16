Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire

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Cabo Segundo 2 Jose Gonzalez, a member of Panama’s Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, starts a fire during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, February 6, 2026. The training builds jungle survival skills while strengthening interoperability and cooperation between U.S. and Panamanian partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)