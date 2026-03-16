Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire

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El Sargento Primero Carlos Cortez, assigned to Panama’s Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, demonstrates fire-starting methods during the primitive fire portion of the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, March 13, 2026. The activity reinforces partnership objectives by promoting collaboration, professional exchange and operational readiness in jungle environments under Panamanian leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)