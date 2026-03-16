Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Keneal Riley, assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, takes notes during a primitive fire class in the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, February 6, 2026. The engagement supports bilateral cooperation by strengthening shared readiness and interoperability through invited jungle training conducted with Panamanian partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)