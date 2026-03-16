Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire

U.S. Marine Cpl. Larissa Hagbang, with 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, observes a primitive fire class during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, February 6, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. forces and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 18:06
|Photo ID:
|9569301
|VIRIN:
|260313-A-GF241-1043
|Resolution:
|7587x5060
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|COLON, PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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