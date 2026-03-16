Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire

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El Sargento Primero Carlos Cortez, assigned to Panama’s Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, blows on an ember in tinder during the primitive fire portion of the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, March 13, 2026. The training builds jungle survival skills while strengthening interoperability and cooperation between U.S. and Panamanian partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)