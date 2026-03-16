El Sargento Primero Carlos Cortez, assigned to Panama’s Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, blows on an ember in tinder during the primitive fire portion of the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, March 13, 2026. The training builds jungle survival skills while strengthening interoperability and cooperation between U.S. and Panamanian partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 18:06
|Photo ID:
|9569314
|VIRIN:
|260313-A-GF241-1072
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|5.87 MB
|Location:
|COLON, PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire [Image 17 of 17], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.