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    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire [Image 14 of 17]

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    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire

    COLON, PANAMA

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter 

    U.S. Southern Command     

    U.S. Service Members observe a member of the Policía Nacional de Panamá prepare fire-starting material during the primitive fire class of the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, March 13, 2026. The survival-focused training strengthens interoperability and partnerships between U.S. forces and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 18:06
    Photo ID: 9569321
    VIRIN: 260313-A-GF241-1104
    Resolution: 7587x5060
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: COLON, PA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire [Image 17 of 17], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire

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    SOUTHCOM
    Panama
    JSCG-P
    Army Security Cooperation Group-South
    Jungle Operations Training Course-Panama

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