U.S. Service Members observe a member of the Policía Nacional de Panamá prepare fire-starting material during the primitive fire class of the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, March 13, 2026. The survival-focused training strengthens interoperability and partnerships between U.S. forces and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 18:06
|Photo ID:
|9569321
|VIRIN:
|260313-A-GF241-1104
|Resolution:
|7587x5060
|Size:
|5.3 MB
|Location:
|COLON, PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire [Image 17 of 17], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.