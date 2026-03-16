Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Keneal Riley, assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, observes a primitive fire class during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, February 6, 2026. The training builds jungle survival skills while strengthening interoperability and cooperation between U.S. and Panamanian partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)