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    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire [Image 11 of 17]

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    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire

    COLON, PANAMA

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter 

    U.S. Southern Command     

    El Sargento Primero Carlos Cortez, assigned to Panama’s Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, demonstrates fire-starting methods during the primitive fire portion of the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, March 13, 2026. The training builds jungle survival skills while strengthening interoperability and cooperation between U.S. and Panamanian partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 18:06
    Photo ID: 9569313
    VIRIN: 260313-A-GF241-1058
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: COLON, PA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire [Image 17 of 17], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire

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    SOUTHCOM
    Panama
    JSCG-P
    Jungle Operations Training Course-Panama

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