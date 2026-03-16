Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Primitive Fire

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El Sargento Primero Carlos Cortez, assigned to Panama’s Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, prepares materials during the primitive fire portion of the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, March 13, 2026. The engagement supports bilateral cooperation by strengthening shared readiness and interoperability through invited jungle training conducted with Panamanian partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)