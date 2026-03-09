AFA Warfare Symposium: AFTC Leadership Builds Industry Ties

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Martin, Air Force Test Center command chief, right, discusses an Air Force Research Lab program with a service member at the AFA Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 25, 2026. The event provides a crucial platform for leaders to engage with Airmen and Guardians on emerging technologies and future force development. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose)