AFA Warfare Symposium: AFTC Leadership Builds Industry Ties

Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Martin, Air Force Test Center command chief, right, discusses an Air Force Research Lab program with a service member at the AFA Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 25, 2026. The event provides a crucial platform for leaders to engage with Airmen and Guardians on emerging technologies and future force development. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 18:25
|Photo ID:
|9561929
|VIRIN:
|260125-F-DX306-1008
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.51 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
