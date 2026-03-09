AFA Warfare Symposium: AFTC Leadership Builds Industry Ties

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Scott Cain, Air Force Test Center commander, speaks with industry partners at the AFA Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 25, 2026. The symposium provides a forum for military leaders to engage with industry on the future of air and space capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose)