AFA Warfare Symposium: AFTC Leadership Builds Industry Ties

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Scott Cain, Air Force Test Center commander, learns about an industry partner's mission capabilities at the AFA Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 25, 2026. The event provides an opportunity for Air Force leaders to engage with private sector innovators and explore new technologies. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose)