AFA Warfare Symposium: AFTC Leadership Builds Industry Ties

Maj. Gen. Scott Cain, Air Force Test Center commander, discusses the status of capabilities with an industry partner in a briefing at the AFA Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 25, 2026. The event fosters collaboration between military leaders and the private sector to shape the future of air and space power. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose)
