AFA Warfare Symposium: AFTC Leadership Builds Industry Ties

Maj. Gen. Scott Cain, Air Force Test Center commander, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Martin, AFTC command chief, left, speak with attendees at the AFA Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 25, 2026. The symposium is a major event for U.S. Air and Space Force leaders to connect with industry partners and discuss future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 18:25
|Photo ID:
|9561899
|VIRIN:
|260125-F-DX306-1001
|Resolution:
|8031x5166
|Size:
|14.4 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
