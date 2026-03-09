(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFA Warfare Symposium: AFTC Leadership Builds Industry Ties [Image 1 of 8]

    AFA Warfare Symposium: AFTC Leadership Builds Industry Ties

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose 

    Air Force Test Center

    Maj. Gen. Scott Cain, Air Force Test Center commander, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Martin, AFTC command chief, left, speak with attendees at the AFA Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 25, 2026. The symposium is a major event for U.S. Air and Space Force leaders to connect with industry partners and discuss future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 18:25
    Photo ID: 9561899
    VIRIN: 260125-F-DX306-1001
    Resolution: 8031x5166
    Size: 14.4 MB
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, AFA Warfare Symposium: AFTC Leadership Builds Industry Ties [Image 8 of 8], by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

