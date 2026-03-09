AFA Warfare Symposium: AFTC Leadership Builds Industry Ties

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Scott Cain, Air Force Test Center commander, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Martin, AFTC command chief, left, speak with attendees at the AFA Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 25, 2026. The symposium is a major event for U.S. Air and Space Force leaders to connect with industry partners and discuss future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose)